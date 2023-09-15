‘I Surpassed Target To Increase Nigeria’s Tax-To-GDP Ratio’ — Sacked FIRS Chairman, Nami Breaks Silence

The immediate past executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has reacted to his dismissal saying he’s leaving the agency a fulfilled man.

Information Nigeria reports that on Thursday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sacked Nami and his Special Adviser on Revenue, Zacchaeus Adedeji, was subsequently appointed as the acting chairman of the tax commission.

However, Nami, in a statement, expressed appreciation to former President Muhamnmadu Buhari and Tinubu for allowing him to serve the country for almost four years.

He also extended his appreciation to the staff of FIRS, taxpayers and Nigerians for the cooperation throughout his tenure while listing the achievements in the commission.

“With utmost gratitude to the Almighty God, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the erstwhile President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and the incumbent president, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, or the opportunity given to me to serve the country and humanity as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for almost four years.

“I want to extend my deep appreciation to the entire staff of the Service, our esteemed taxpayers, and Nigerians for believing in me and for the support and cooperation extended to me throughout my tenure.

“I want to record that the support and cooperation I received enabled my team to meet our target and set new records for tax collection in Nigeria.

“Even as I take my bow, we have so far collected more than N8 Trillion in eight months and would have set a new record of a minimum of N13 trillion at the end of this tax year.

“During the inauguration of the erstwhile Board Members of the Service, I promised to raise the country’s Tax-To-GDP ratio from 6% to 10% in 4-years. We already have achieved a Tax-to-GDP ratio of 10.86% within two years (i.e. as at December 31 2021.)

“I can, therefore, say that I am leaving as a fulfilled man knowing that I have served diligently. I am equally leaving a Service that is built on world-class best practices. Indeed, it couldn’t have been more fulfilling.

“I implore the staff, taxpayers, and Nigerians to extend the same measure of cooperation to the incoming Executive Chairman, Mr. Zacchaeus Adedeji, to enable him to succeed. Tax collection is a sensitive matter that requires all hands on deck to achieve,” the statement read.