‘I’m In This Struggle Because Nigeria’s Swinging Away From True Democracy’ — Obi

Peter Obi, February 25 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Friday, posited that Nigeria is swinging away from the boundaries of democracy.

To commemorate International Democracy Day, Obi called on Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing the democracy of the nation, via a post on X.

“As witnessed in the country today, the mindless erosion of the very ideals and tenets on which Nigeria’s democracy was built, if not checked, will only push the nation deeper into lawlessness.

“The current trend of endemic corruption, abuse of the constitution, disrespect for the rule of law, and transactional politics which cuts across the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government, have continued to conflict with our nation’s enforcement of democracy.

“Consequently, our dear nation has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy.

“Gradually, we are losing one of the biggest intangible assets that makes a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law. I call on all Nigerians to remain committed to building and reinforcing our nation’s democracy,” Obi said.

While maintaining that he remains committed to a new and truly democratic Nigeria, he said, “I am in this struggle solely for the betterment of our society.

“My vision of a new and truly democratic Nigeria is borne out of the deep conviction that Nigeria if given good leadership as I offer to give, will be beneficial to every Nigerian.

“We must not give up on our nation because a New and truly democratic Nigeria is possible.”

The former Anambra State Governor and the LP had gone to the tribunal to challenge the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election.