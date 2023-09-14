NNPP Writes INEC Over ‘Fraudulent’ Plot To Amend Party’s Constitution, Logo

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the alleged plans by some groups to change the Party’s logo.

The letter, signed by Peter Ogah, the party’s solicitor, informed INEC that his client was alerted to a news item that some individuals were taking steps to change the Party’s logo and amend its constitution.

“We act as solicitors to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, represented by Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam, the Founder and Dr Temitope Aluko, the Chairman. Board of Trustees and we write upon their instruction.

“Our client, however, informed us that while the board was preparing for the said meeting, their attention was drawn to a news item in the media.

‘Our client informed us that some individuals are taking steps to change the NNPP’s logo, and to also amend the party’s Constitution, hence the need to place this caveat immediately.

“The commission is hereby formally notified of the unauthorised and fraudulent plans by some individuals to change the NNPP logo and amend its constitution.

“So that same must not be countenanced or registered by the commission as the alterations and amendments sort to be smuggled did not emanate from the Party,” the letter read.

READ ALSO: God Designed Tinubu’s Tribunal Verdict, Nobody Can Overturn It — Tallen

The party has also written to Rabiu Kwankwaso, its presidential candidate in the last election, to end the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it entered with the Kwankwasia group for the general election.

On September 5, the party under the leadership of Major Agbo, expelled Kwankwaso over alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of campaign funds.

In the letter to Kwankwaso, Ogah said his clients had brought to his attention, the MoU executed on February 21, 2022, between the representatives of NNPP and the representatives of the Kwankwasya and The National Movement (TNM) groups.

The solicitor said the MoU with the Kwankwasya group was for the purpose of using the NNPP as a platform for the 2023 general election.

“It is our clients’ further statement that the NNPP appreciates your groups for considering their party as a viable party to work within the just concluded general election.

“Also, this is to formally notify you and your groups that the said MOU entered on Feb. 21, 2022, under reference has expired upon the completion of the 2023 general elections,” the letter informed.