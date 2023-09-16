The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has presented official vehicles to ten Third Class Chiefs in Abuja.

It was gathered that Wike, while speaking on Friday, also promised to improve the welfare of traditional leaders.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the third-class chiefs were from Gomani, Yaba, Bwari, Pai, Garki, Jiwa, Wako, Rubochi, Gwagwalada, and Zuba chiefdoms.

Wike explained that, while handing over the Nissan Semi SUV keys to the traditional rulers in Abuja, that the gesture was part of the government’s efforts to ease the mobility of the traditional leaders.

He said: “Part of that is mobility. I can’t see how traditional rulers will be boarding taxis or entering public transportation. That is unacceptable.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed that that should not be allowed to continue. He has asked that we do everything possible to make it convenient and easy for you to do your assignment.”

He added: “You know your communities better than anybody; you know the people within your communities, so you will be able to identify those who look like strangers.

“No agency will perform its function without the support of traditional rulers, and we believe that we must partner together to achieve the fight against insecurity.

“So, today, we are going to hand over 10 vehicles to you to please help in supporting the government to fight insecurity in your domain. Be sure that we are going to work together.

“If we don’t work together, we will not achieve results because everybody is important in the fight against insecurity.”