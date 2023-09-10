Osimhen Scores Hat-Trick As Nigeria Thrashes Sao Tome 6-0

Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick as Nigeria turned up the style, thrashing Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 in front of a capacity crowd at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Super Eagles pressed and scored the first goal at the beginning of the match after Ademola Lookman found a pass for top scorer Osimhein, who didn’t waste the chance.

Having made an assist for the first goal, Lookman scored the second goal for Nigeria after an assist from Ndidi.

In-form Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi got in on the act just after resumption of proceedings with an acrobatic kick to make it three and it became a party from then on.

Osimhen won and converted a penalty, and then substitute Samuel Chukwueze provided an assist to help him complete his haul.

Chukwueze turned scorer in the final minutes with an assist from Victor Boniface to wrap up an emphatic victory.

Osimhen’s outing takes his tally to 10 and puts him in pole position to finish the qualifiers as the top goal scorer.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Eagles finished the qualifiers top of the group with 15 points from six games.