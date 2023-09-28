Prophet Fufeyin Donates N10m To Late Artist MohBad’s Son

Delta State-based Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin has offered N10 million scholarship to Liam Aloba, the five-month-old son of late Nigerian musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

The social media became abuzz with the donation of N10 million to the late Mohbad’s family when a delegation apparently from Fufeyin visited the Lagos home of Mohbad.

The death of the Nigerian singer has raised dust for weeks now given the circumstances leading to his death.

Meanwhile, social media platforms erupted with praises and commendations for the revered spiritual leader, with numerous prominent figures and netizens expressing their appreciation for his benevolent gesture.

Many netizens who took to their social media accounts to laud Prophet Fufeyin’s act of philanthropy, described it as a shining example of true leadership, empathy and love for fellow citizens.

@imolenizationtv posted, “As a mother, I can only imagine how grateful Mohbad’s family must be feeling right now. Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s contribution will go a long way towards securing the future of Mohbad’s son. 10 million naira is no small money in Nigeria now oo.”

“I’m beyond impressed with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s donation to Mohbad’s son. This is what true leadership and empathy look like,” @nnekajim wrote.

@BullaNaijaTv aptly summarised the sentiments of many with their tweet: “The world needs more people like Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. His contribution to Mohbad’s family will undoubtedly change their lives for the better.”

Recall that the billionaire prophet had vowed to seek vengeance for Mohbad.

In a recent interview held in Warri, the founder of Christ Mercy Land City, expressed profound sorrow and grief while stating that the spirit of MohBad cries out for justice.

He however declared his intent to ascend Mercy Mountain to seek vengeance for the young artist’s untimely demise.