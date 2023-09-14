Reps. Debunk NLC’s Claim Of N100m Palliative For Lawmakers

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, disclosed that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) “lied” to the citizens with the allegation that lawmakers got N100 million each as palliative from the Federal Government.

Information Nigeria reports that on Tuesday, assistant secretary-general of NLC, Christopher Onyeka, said members of the National Assembly received over N100 million each as palliative to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal, while poor Nigerians are given rice.

However, reacting via a statement, Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the House, described Onyeka’s claim as “baseless and devoid of any factual accuracy.”

“Transparency and truth in public discourse are necessary for a functioning democracy. While we doubt that Mr. Onyeka was actually conveying the official position of the NLC on this claim, it is nonetheless important to correct such misinformation,” the statement read.

While maintaining that Onyeka “lied” and that his statement was “malicious, irresponsible and in bad faith,” Rotimi added that the secretary-general misrepresented the facts “in a bid to lend credence to otherwise valid demands of the NLC while seeking to denigrate the National Assembly and incite the public against the institution.”

The legislator further demanded that the congress immediately retract the statement, tender an apology to the National Assembly andbbecome a partner with them rather than being an adversary.