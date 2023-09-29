Tourism Minister, Ade-John Allegedly Poisoned, Battles For Life In Hospital

Recently sworn-in Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, has reportedly suffered acute poisoning of unknown origins.

According to Peoples Gazette, her family members fear time was running against their efforts to save her life, as she is been hospitalised.

Shortly after the Minister started manifesting symptoms of poisoning, she was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja and has spent four days at the facility as of Friday morning.

The specifics of what substance she ingested remains unknown as family sources disclosed that she has been on a machine to aid her breathing.

However, it was alleged that the family of the Minister and the Ministry are at loggerheads over where she should be treated.

Ngozi Onwudike, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, according to the platform, was said to have insisted that the minister should not be transferred because the FMC is a public hospital and its services wouldn’t attract substantial charges to the government.

Her family, having rebuffed the decision, remained with her as they could not raise funds to move her to a private hospital.