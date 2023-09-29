BBNaija All Stars: “Don’t Lose This Opportunity To Be My Friend” – Mercy Tells Pere

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has advised her male colleague, Pere not to miss the opportunity to be her friend.

Mercy said this during a private conversation between housemates at the locker room on Thursday.

Explaining her thoughts to Pere on the closeness they share in the house, Pere expressed his willingness to cherish their friendship on the show and when they leave Biggie’s house.

Mercy said: “You see, we are the last standing friendship in this house. If you lose this opportunity to be my friend, you are on your own.”

However, Pere assured Mercy that he was not going to waste the opportunity.

Recall that Mercy on Tuesday said, “Pere is irresistible. And I’m trying my best.”