Lagos Govt Shuts Down Ladipo, Mushin Markets

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has ordered the immediate closure of Ladipo Market, Mushin, for several environmental offences ranging from reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the market would remain closed until the traders and market stakeholders met the mandatory redress conditions.

The Commissioner noted that the decision was part of ongoing efforts at instilling compliance in markets around the state, stressing that the critical importance of environmental hygiene in markets cannot be neglected.

He said: “It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents. The closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.

“Ladipo Market, a prominent hub for automotive spare parts and related services, has been a focal point for environmental concerns due to various activities that contravene established regulations. LAWMA’s intervention is a significant step towards rectifying these issues and bringing the market to compliance.”

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said that the closure was necessary to give room for a thorough assessment of the environmental impact of the market’s activities and restore sanity to the markets.

He said, “As Lagos State continues to grow and develop, it is imperative that economic activities are conducted in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible. LAWMA’s recent actions demonstrate the authority’s commitment to this cause. The offensive against environmental infractions will continue till sanity is restored in our markets, while the next stop will be illegal markets.”