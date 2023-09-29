We Can’t Afford To Be Intolerant People, Soludo Tells Igbos

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has revealed that the Igbo people cannot afford to be intolerant people because of their entrepreneurial skills and itinerant behaviour.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor made this known on Thursday at the South East Economic and Security Summit in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Soludo expressed the readiness of the region to do business but highlighted the need for partnership with the rest of the country, the diaspora and the international community.

He said: “As an itinerant people, who are everywhere, we cannot afford to be intolerant people. We cannot afford to be provincial.

“We must think home to build a livable and prosperous homeland.”

Solduo also expressed the unalloyed commitment of the governors of the region to the Southeast agenda, adding that there is a need for a 100-year plan for the region and a homeland consciousness of self-belief to execute the plan.