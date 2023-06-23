No Man’s Land: Return Home, Invest— Soludo Tells Anmabra Indigenes In Lagos

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has advised Anambra indigenes resident in Lagos to return home and invest in their own interest, saying that the state is ready for business.

Soludo led this out during a town hall meeting while revealing some of the progress made so far by his administration after a year in office.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Governor Soludo, said that God couldn’t have made a mistake by making them Anambra people.

“Your host will never respect you if you don’t have a livable and prosperous homeland and we have a responsibility to leave Anambra State better than we met it”, the governor said.

According to him, there is need to change Anambra State from “a departure lounge to a destination”, stressing that the homeland consciousness must be inculcated in the perceptual-mind of every Anambra person.

Soludo assured the people that his government is determined to resurrect Onitsha from its present chaotic nature by returning it to its former glory as the biggest commercial city in the South East and beyond, explaining that his administration has drastically reduced the menace of killings and kidnapping in parts of the state to the barest minimum following a workable security architecture put in place by his government.

He observed that the first order of business is law and order, assuring that law and order had been greatly restored in the state, compared to what he called ‘the impunity that held sway’ before he came into office.

He announced that more roads would soon be flagged off in addition to the over 300 kilometers of roads already under construction, just as he said that his administration recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding,MOU, with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, for 24hrs supply of electricity in the state.

He, however, urged those interested in collaborating with his government to set up Independent Power Plant in the state to do so.

READ MORE: “No Man’s Land”: If You Don’t Like The Laws Leave Lagos – Omokri Slams Critics Of Lagos Assembly