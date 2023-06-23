Ogun: NDLEA Arrests 147 Men, 34 Women, Recovers Three Pistols In Five Months

No fewer than 181 suspected drug dealers have been arrested by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the last five months in Ogun State.

The agency has also recovered three pistols during its raid of different drug joints in the State.

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Ibiba Odili, made the statement on Thursday during a press briefing held in commemoration of the 2023 United Nation’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, themed, ‘People First: Stop Stigma, and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’.

Odili maintained that the NDLEA had taken the fight to the doorsteps of drug traffickers through its operations that led to the arrest of suspects, recovery of weapons and seizure of illicit drugs.

According to her, the command arrested “181 suspects who comprise 147 male suspects and 34 female suspects from February till date.”

She added that three locally-made pistols were recovered during the operations in different parts of Ogun, saying the guns were handed over to the police.

The NDLEA boss said the agency had seized 3,14151 tonnes, 9.4259Kg psychotropic substance, 29.8g of cocaine, 7.5 litres of codeine, 1,446.5 litres of skuches and 1.8906Kg Methamphetamine within the five months.

It was stated that 60 cases were charged to court, and 33 convictions were secured, comprising six females and 27 males.

While saying the command had taken sensitisation programmes to schools, religious centres and others, Odili disclosed that “126 persons have been counselled while five victims have been referred to various specialist hospitals.”

She warned against the use of illicit drugs because of its consequences.