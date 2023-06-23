Skitmaker Cute Abiola Welcomes First Child With Wife

Popular skit maker and comic actor, Abdulgafar Ahmad better known as Cute Abiola has welcomed his first child with his wife Mosunmola.

He announced the good news via his verified Instagram account.

Sharing photos of him and his then-pregnant wife in Mecca, Cute Abiola revealed that he now has a son and his name is Alhaji.

He wrote, “Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn.

I have a son now and he is Alhaji. Thank you, my love”

See post below: