Police Inspector Jailed 22-Years In Niger For Impregnating His 13-Year-Old Daughter, Killing The Baby After Delivery

A Police Inspector with the Niger State Police Command, Gbenga Fajuyi, 47, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by a Minna Senior Magistrate Court for impregnating his 13-year-old biological daughter and k!lling the newborn baby after delivery.

The Police First Information Report, marked SMC/MN, CR/06/2023 stated that “Gbenga Fajuyi, age 47, sometime in 2019, in the Ungwan Nasarawa area of Tafa LG, lured his biological daughter, an SS1 student of Government Day Secondary School Sabon-Wuse, into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.”

“As a result, she was put into a family way and delivered a baby girl, and you warned her that if she told anybody, you would kill her,”

“During the police investigation, you, Gbenga Fajuyi, confessed to the commission of the offense. After delivery, you took the new-born baby to a nearby river and strangled the baby to death.”

The police prosecutor, Inspector Lawrence Owette, told the court that the three-count charge contravened Section 18 (2) of the Niger State Child Right Law 2010, Section 390 25 (3), and 397 B of the penal code.

When the charges were read to him by the Presiding Senior magistrate, Christy Barau, the suspect pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court asked the police prosecutor to prove his case and bring along his witnesses and evidence to enable the court give the suspect the maximum punishment in accordance with the offenses he committed.

Hence, the prosecutor called the investigating police officer, who invited both the mother of the girl, and the girl, and they claimed the father had canal knowledge of his daughter at age 12 until she got pregnant at the age of 13.

Delivering judgement, the court’s presiding senior magistrate, Senior Magistrate Christy Barau, described the convict as a monster who, as a law enforcement officer that was supposed to protect the little girl, ended up putting her into adulthood.

She then pronounced that he was to spend the next 22 years in prison without the option of a fine, and the sentence was to run concurrently.