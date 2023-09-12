BBNaija All Stars: “I’d Worship You If You Were Mine” – Cross Tells Mercy

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross, has stated that he would worship the floor Mercy walks on if she were his lover.

He expressed his feelings to Mercy in the dressing room on Tuesday morning.

Cross said: “Mercy, if you were my woman, I will worship the floor you walk on.”

Mercy replied: “Una don start. Washers!”

Pere cut in: “We will worship your f*cking feet.”

Neo Energy inferred: “They [women] no dey like that kind thing o. No worry.”

Mercy rebuffed: “We dey like am. Neo, we like am.”