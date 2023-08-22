“She’ll Follow Me Back” – Kiddwaya Brags After His Girlfriend Unfollowed Him For Kissing Mercy Eke

The third evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has bragged about reconciling with his girlfriend, Laura who unfollowed him on Instagram after he admitted kissing Mercy Eke shortly before his eviction.

During one of his media rounds, Kidd explained that his lover unfollowed him because she doesn’t understand that his kiss with Mercy was just “a game.”

He, however, expressed confidence that she would follow him back.

“My relationship is going well. We are solid, man. In any normal relationship, there are issues here and there but I’m Kiddwaya, man, what can go wrong?