BBNaija All Stars: “My Mother Dated D’banj” – Angel Smith Reveals (Video)

BBNaija All-stars housemate, Angel Smith has opened up that her mother, Titilala dated popular Nigerian singer, D’banj.

She made the revelation on Tuesday during a discussion with fellow housemate, Omashola.

“My mum dated someone that was famous in the industry,” she told Omashola.

When Omashola asked about the person’s name, Angel Smith whispered that her mother dated D’banj.

She also spoke about Media personality, Denrele Edun.

According to Angel, she grew up to meet Denrele because he was pretty close with her mom.

Watch video below: