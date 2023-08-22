Actress Laide Bakare Mourns As She Loses Grandmother

Popular Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has been thrown into mourning following the death of her grandmother.

She shared the sad news of her demise through her Instagram page on Monday night. In the post, she shared photos of her late grandmother saying that their family’s matriarch had left this world.

The actress stated that though her heart is heavy, her soul is strong because she knows she is at peace now.

She added that now she understands that no matter the age, it’s still so hard to say goodbye.

Laide said, “My heart is heavy but my soul is strong for I know my grandma is at peace now. Our family lost a Matriarch but heaven gained an Angel. May your soul rest in perfect peace Mommy Agba. Now I understand no matter the Age, it’s still so hard to say goodbye.”

In another post, she expressed gratitude for the condolence messages received and reflected on her grandmother’s fulfilled role on earth.

She wrote, “Goodbye, Mama. You have taught us well, your work here is done. You deserve to rest in peace Momi Agba. We love you but God loves you most. My mother is now an orphan! Ha. Thanks, everyone for the condolences. Truly appreciate.”