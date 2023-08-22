BBNaija All Stars: “Venita Didn’t Pardon Me Because I Didn’t Pardon Her ‘Boy Toy’, Adekunle” – Angel (Video)

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemates Angel on Monday night, engaged Whitemoney in a discussion regarding Venita, a fellow housemate who refused to nominate her for ‘Pardon Me’.

Angel told Whitemoney during their talk that Venita did not vote for her to be pardoned and excluded from this week’s eviction process due to an incident a few days earlier.

She revealed that Venita had urged her to pardon her ’28-year-old boy toy’, Adekunle, in the previous nomination process.

Angel, on the other hand, declined to do so, and as a result, Venita did not nominate Angel for ‘Pardon Me,’ which could have granted her immunity this week.

READ ALSO: BBNaija All Stars: “I’m Ready To Fight Because Of You” – Tolanibaj Tells Neo

Angel’s statement has captured the attention of concerned individuals who have taken to the comment page to voice their opinions.

See some reactions below:

glowyglitters: “Venita and co had a lot to say about Angel last week has insulted Angel before so angel is allowed to insult them too.”

murisikuamure: “You did it, it was fine; they did it to you, it’s not fine. I’ll never understand people.”

d.h.a.v.i.d: “No Angel slander will be tolerated because venita also said really bad things about angel last week.”

r.e.j.o.y.c.e.e: “21 year old girl toy, we don hear you. Anyways Vote Adekunle, Our favourite boy toy.”

baby_b1094: “Thats y they said make train ur kids right see this over fuckedd small girl calling another boy toy chaiii where are her parents i hope she appears in the bottom 2 cause whattt.”

sonyacharles: “Why didn’t she apologize to her earlier? And Angel didn’t vote Venita either so why is she angry and feeling entitled?”

Watch video below: