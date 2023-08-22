BBNaija All-Stars: Biggie Reportedly Scraps Eviction Jury

The BBNaija All Stars reality show has reportedly scrapped the jury method of evictions.

According to Daily Post, the housemates would now get evicted based on having the lowest votes and not with a jury deciding who to send home.

This decision was said to have been taken less than 24 hours after Kiddwaya was sent home by a panel made up of Saskay, Vee, and Elozonam.

Recall that the jury method of eviction has been a major topic of controversy among BBNaija fans after the first two housemates to be evicted were only sent packing by the jury despite not having the lowest votes.