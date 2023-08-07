BBNaija All Stars: Female Housemates Not ‘Wife Materials’ – Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya, has said that none of the female housemates has been able to exhibit any “wife material” characteristic in the reality show.

In a chat with Pere on Monday morning, Kiddwaya, who is the Head of House lamented that none of their female colleagues has cooked or cleaned in the house.

He said his girlfriend was “a million times better than all” of the female housemates.

Kiddwaya said “I don’t want to even try and get into any entanglement (in Biggie’s house). I have got a girl (outside) anyway. My girl is a million times better than all of them here. I haven’t seen anyone clean, I haven’t seen anyone cook. I haven’t seen anyone even show any wife material characteristics.”