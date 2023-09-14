Tribunal: ‘Only God Is Error-free’ – SAN Begs Nigerians To Stop Intimidating Judiciary

A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria (SAN), Mba Ukweni has begged Nigerians against castigating and intimidating members of the judiciary.

Addressing newsmen in Calabar on Thursday, the lawyer noted that the judiciary has had a lot of rough times, and the public needs to be patient with them.

On the outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the polls, Ukweni said that the judges gave their judgment and made their positions based on the evidence placed before them and the law, adding that those not satisfied have the opportunity to make their grievances known at the Supreme Court.

He however acknowledged the limitation of human beings, saying only God is absolutely error-free.

“I don’t like a situation where the judiciary is castigated to the point of intimidation due to their work. The judiciary has had a lot of rough times in this country.

“There has been the issue of undue interference with the judiciary, an arm of government that is supposed to be independent from the other arms and dispassionate.

“Judges are not infallible. It is only God who is. So, the public should be a little patient with the judiciary,” he said.