Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Thursday, rejected the judgement of the election petitions tribunal.

Recall that on Wednesday, the tribunal struck out the various charges filed by Obi and the LP challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 poll.

While speaking at a press conference in Anambra, Obi said he would not relent in the quest for justice and would appeal the judgement of the tribunal.

His words: “As petitioners in this case, we respect the views and rulings of the court, but we disagree with the court’s reasoning and conclusions in the judgment it delivered.

“It is my intention as a presidential candidate and the intention of the Labour Party to challenge this judgment by way of appeal immediately, as allowed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our legal team has already received our firm instruction to file an appeal against the decision. I shall not relent in the quest for justice, not necessarily for myself but indeed for our teeming supporters all over the country and beyond whose mandate to us at the polls was regrettably truncated by INEC.”

The former Anambra governor implored Nigerians to remain focused, steadfast, and peaceful.

He urged his supporters to abide by the rule of law and understand that “this matter has not reached its logical conclusion.”

Electoral litigations, he said, will be non-existent in the country if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) discharges its statutory functions creditably, transparently and with discernible fairness.

He thanked his supporters, his legal team and all those who showed up during the court trials and urged them not to despair because a new Nigeria is possible.