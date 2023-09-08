A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Tanko Yunusa has condemned the Presidential Election Petitions Court’s verdict that upheld the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The then spokesman of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign organization, whoshared his reservation on Channels Television’s Politics Today said the Tribunal deliberately trashed all aspects of his LP’s petition that challenged Tinubu’s February 25 victory.

Recall that the Tribunal, in a 12-hour marathon judgement on Wednesday, trashed the petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the petitions of LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He wondered if the judges gave their verdict because they were angry with Obi and the LP.

“We would have preferred the judgment to be fair to all concerned but if you look at this particular case in study, every aspect of the petition was trashed deliberately and was justified by all kinds of poor omission.

“Then, does it mean that those judgments were made on this petitioner because the judges are angry?” Yunusa queried.

Both Atiku and Obi have rejected Wednesday’s judgment of the Tribunal and vowed to approach the Supreme Court.