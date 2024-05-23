May 29: Tinubu Orders Ministers To Showcase Scorecards, Calls For Low-key Celebration

Ahead of his first year anniversary in office, President Bola Tinubu has directed his ministers to showcase their performance reports to Nigerians.

Disclosing this to the public on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in Abuja, said that the low-key first-anniversary celebration would be marked with sectoral media briefings by the 47 federal ministers starting on Thursday (today).

REAF MORE: Tinubu Appoints Ajuri Ngelale As Special Envoy On Climate Action

Speaking on the anniversary programmes, the information minister said there would be no fanfare to mark Tinubu’s one year in power.

He said: ‘’From tomorrow (today), we are going to have ministers come in here to discuss what they are doing in their various ministries consistent with the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

“The first anniversary of the president will be on a low key, with an emphasis on sectoral briefings by the various ministers. There will be no ceremonies relating to the one year in office of the president.”

Recall that at the opening of a three-day cabinet retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries on November 1, 2023, the Tinubu said that the ministers in his cabinet would only retain their offices based on performance, which would be reviewed quarterly.

He said: “If you are performing, nothing to fear. If you miss the objective, we’ll review it. If no performance, you leave us. No one is an island and the buck stops on my desk.”