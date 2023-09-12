UK Opens Temporary Visa Submission Centre In Enugu

The British High Commission in Nigeria on Monday announced the opening of a new temporary submission centre for UK visas in Enugu State from Wednesday, September 13.

The commission confirmed the development in a statement made available to pressmen on Monday, September 11, 2023.

According to UK Mission, the facility will operate out of the Omedel Luxury Hotel, 4/6 Link Road off Pascal and Jerk Bustop, Independence Layout, Enugu and will shortly offer a twice-a-week service.

“The appointment system allows an applicant to select Enugu as their application location when applying for a UK Visa.

“The temporary submission centre in Enugu opens as a Premium Location, meaning it will cost NGN246,250.00, which includes a Premium Lounge appointment, courier return, SMS notifications, general customer support and guidance.”

“Demand for visa services will be carefully monitored and service reviewed/expanded should there be sufficient volumes. TLS will trial this location for at least 3 months to assess uptake of the service and enable decisions on continuation,” the statement reads.