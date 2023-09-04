Wike Vows To Strengthen FCT’s Medical Services, Investigate Forceful Retirement

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to improve medical services in all hospitals by treating medical doctors under the FCT Administration with humanity.

According to a statement signed by Freda Aideyan, the Minister’s assistant Director of Information, the minister made this known during a meeting with medical unions.

Wike, who was represented by Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State for the FCT, said the recent circular of the eight-year tenure retirement was a source of concern but that the administration would investigate the matter thoroughly.

According to the minister, the eight years impacted more than just the medical sector.

“We have a guideline that exempted the medical doctors from the circular, so we need to have a backup document to speak on the matter.

“I will have to meet with the heads of departments, stakeholders, and other sectors concerning recalling the letter, and I assure you that we will do our best and come out with something good,” she said.

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT chapter, Ugwuanyi Charles, said the union appealed to the minister to look into the letter.

“The removal of some of the Hospital consultants will affect those available and cause a great burnout in our hospital,” he said.

On his part, Musa Emmanuel, Chairman of the Medical and Dental Council Association of Nigeria (MD-CAN) FCTA chapter, explained that the rules were not followed correctly and that the retirement was done by people who did not know the rules or chose to ignore them.

“The FCTA, Medical Health Care services are accessible and affordable to everyone, but the retirement will affect the sector greatly, the letter is worrisome,” he added.

On July 27, the office of the Head of Civil Service issued a circular addressed to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to ensure compliance with the revised public service rules (PSR).

The memo was also sent to permanent secretaries, the accountant-general of the federation, the auditor-general for the federation, and heads of the extra-ministerial department, informing them of the revised rules.

Part of the rules require that directors in the civil service, who have spent eight years, should proceed on immediate retirement.