Phrank Shaibu, aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on communications, says the behaviour of Vice-President Kashim Shettima is unbefitting of someone who holds public office.

Shaibu spoke in reaction to a statement credited to Shettima on Wednesday following the verdict that affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 polls.

The Vice-President, on a lighter note had said he would retire Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, to rearing goats and chickens.

Shettima had said: ”Atiku Abubakar is an elder statesman that I hold in very high esteem and anybody who knows the social cultural interaction between the Fulanis and the Kanuris in the North will know that I have the liberty to haul all insults at him and he will bear.

”We are not going to retire him to Dubai or Morroco, I will retire him to Fombina, I will buy him goats, broilers and layers so that he can spend his days rearing goats and broilers.”

Reacting, Shaibu said: “For the sake of the reading public, this response becomes very important.

“He loves to rack lacklustre jokes at every given opportunity. Last year, he said Vice-President Osinbajo should have been an ice cream man instead of a politician. Later on, he said Nigeria needed a leader like Sani Abacha.

“His behaviour is certainly unbefitting for a man who currently holds the exalted office of vice-president, even if temporarily.

“His lack of sophistication is eroding the elegance of the Office of the Vice-President.

“Men of honour have held that position in the past and Shettima should learn from the examples they led in public decency.

“In any case, he would do well by attending a finishing school on Atiku’s scholarship and learn how to behave like a polished statesman.”

According to the former Vice-President’s aide, Shettima did not leave a good legacy as governor of Borno state.

“During his tenure as governor between 2011 and 2019, Borno state was taken over by terrorists completely,” he said.