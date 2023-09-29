‘Your Indiscipline Is Making Work Difficult, I Need You On My Side’ — Umahi Begs Protesting Workers

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has apologized to workers for locking them out over lateness.

Information Nigeria had reported how civil servants in the ministry of Works blocked access into the ministry in protest of the Minister’s decision to lock them outside on Thursday.

Though the minister later asked for the gate to be opened, the staff, still, prevented access into the ministry as they claimed he acted without giving warning before engaging in his action.

While explaining the reason for his decision and asking for forgiveness, Umahi requested for partnership with the staff.

His words: “I would come to work and see workers coming to work by 12pm, by 10am. I have had to send some of them to the permanent secretary to talk to them.

READ ALSO: “Umahi Must Go” – Protesting Workers Lock Minister In For Locking Them Out Over Lateness To Work

“Just a week ago, I called all the Directors and said to them – ‘Without discipline, it is difficult’. I come to work and ask for files, some of the staff are not yet in the office to provide the files.

“By 3 O’clock I ask for files, some of the workers would have left. I cannot do without you, and you cannot do without me. Today I came to work by 9:30 am. I had a number of files to transmit and not up to 5 percent of the workers were in.

“I told the head of human resources that I need to get the attention of the workers; I needed to come and address you at the gate then I saw you started doing friendly game like a fight.

“When you treat people under you well, it is not a favour to them, it is a favour to yourself. Because whatever you sow is what you reap. If you were offended this morning, I offer apologies to you. You have to support me; I am not fighting for myself. You have to support me to demand that when we pay contractors, they should respect us.”