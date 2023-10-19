19 Kaduna PDP Councillors, Supporters Dump Party To Join APC

No fewer than nineteen councilors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State and their supporters have decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While announcing their decision on Tuesday, in a press conference held in the state’s capital, the councillors cited their admiration for the purposeful leadership demonstrated by the incumbent Governor Uba Sani, since assuming office.

They expressed their belief that Governor Sani’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding the affairs of Kaduna State.

The councillor representing Yelwa ward in Chikun Local Government Area, Ishaku Duchi, led the group of defectors to the APC campaign office, Naija News learnt.

In his address, Duchi appealed to Isah Ashiru, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, to withdraw his lawsuit challenging Governor Sani’s election at the appeal court. Instead, he urged Ashiru to collaborate with the governor in order to advance the progress of Kaduna State.

Other councillors expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of progress they experienced during their time in the opposition party, leading them to join the APC. They praised Governor Sani’s exceptional leadership as the driving force behind their decision.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State APC Organising Secretary, Kawu Yakassai, warmly welcomed the defectors and hailed them for their courageous choice to join the ruling party.

He assured them that everyone would be included in the governance of Kaduna State under the APC.