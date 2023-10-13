Bill To Raise Retirement Age Of Military Personnel To 65 Passes Second Reading

A bill seeking to raise the retirement age of members of the armed forces, has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

Gaza Gbefwi, a lawmaker from Nasarawa State and seven other lawmakers sponsored, the bill which proposes to raise the retirement age of members of the armed forces from 60 to 65 and — from 35 to 40 years in service.

The bill also seeks to amend section 18 of the Arm Forces Act 2004 as well as insert a new subsection 4 to section 30.

The proposed legislation will make it mandatory for service chiefs; army staff, air staff, and naval staff, to be appointed from among the respective services, while the Chief of Defence staff can be picked from any of the armed forces.

Information Nigeria understands that generals are often forced to retire if their juniors are appointed as service chiefs.

To ensure that they still render their services to the nation, the bill will make it mandatory for military officers “compulsorily” retired following the appointment of their subordinates as service chiefs — to be engaged by the chief of defence staff as senior technical consultants for the training of officers in defence college, armed forces staff college or any related institution.

During a debate on the bill on Thursday, Gbefwi said: “The objective of the bill is to ensure that serving military officers learn from the wealth of experience of senior military officers compulsorily retired as a result of the appointment of their juniors as chief of defence staff or service chiefs.

“It also aims to provide for 40 years of service or 65 years of age, whichever comes first, as the new retirement age for members of the armed forces.”

The bill, however, excludes those who are retired as a result of a disciplinary measures or on health grounds.