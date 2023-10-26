Boko Haram Is Lesser Issue Than IPOB, Kidnappinng, Cultism, Banditry – Ndume

The senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has revealed that the chaos caused by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East is lesser than the banditry, kidnapping, IPOB and cultism happening in other zones across the country.

The lawmaker made this known on Wednesday, during an early motion on the need to upgrade the Maiduguri airport to an international airport by the Federal Government.

Ndume said that the North East zone should not be stigmatised over the insecurity of the past, stressing that Maiduguri is strategic for lifting passengers who embark on international flights.

He said: “If we have an airport in Maiduguri, that will solve problems associated with passengers embarking on international flights without even going to Lagos.

“The issue of Boko Haram has come and gone, and well, we thank God that these things are not happening elsewhere. I don’t want a situation where we will use this Boko haram as a stigma.

“This is how others started talking about the Haram issue in Maiduguri. Supposing now that you are from South West and terrorists are everywhere and they bring down a plane, or what they call unknown gunmen in the South East, will you now say it is not safe to have an international airport?

“If it happened at the airport, would you say what guarantee do you have over security? Now, the Boko Haram issue is lesser compared to the bandits we have in North West and is lesser than the problem we have with unknown gunmen, IPOB, and cultists in the South East. It’s lesser than kidnapping that is happening in your zone.

“All flights that go to the Middle East or North Africa, like Egypt, Ethiopia, and others, pass through Maiduguri every day, and we only hear the noise, but we don’t see them touching ground.

“All we are saying is that there are a lot of passengers in Maiduguri. We want to see them stopover because any international flight that takes off from Abuja or Kano will definitely see passengers from Borno or other North East states like Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, and Gombe.”