“Build Bridges, Canvass For More Votes” – Buhari’s Aide Tells Peter Obi After Supreme Court’s Defeat

Former media aide to ex President, Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has urged the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi to call his supporters threatening to sabotage Nigeria’s economy to order.

Ahmad opined that Obi should publicly distance himself from the action of some of his supporters who are threatening economic sabotage because the Supreme Court verdict did not favour their preferred him.

It was gathered that following the Supreme Court ruling which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections, some followers of the LP candidate have publicly rejected Tinubu while some others have reportedly promised to sabotage the country’s economy.

Reacting to the development, Ahmad said that such moves were unpatriotic and apart from urging Obi to staying away from their actions, he also urged such persons to channel their anger towards preparing for the 2027 elections.

He added that failure of Obi to take any action would show he doesn’t have the interest of Nigeria at heart.

He wrote via X platform: “Peter Obi should publicly denounce and distance himself from some of his supporters trying to sabotage Nigeria and its economy after the Supreme Court judgement.

“This is not how to show your grievances, even when you have any. The better way is to restrategize against 2027, build bridges, and canvass for more votes across the six geographical regions.

“Not doing anything about what his supporters are doing will only confirm that for Peter and those individuals, it was never about Nigeria and the well-being of the people.”

