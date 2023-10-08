“Buying House For My Dad One Of My Greatest Achievements” – Osimhen

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has revealed that buying a house for his late father, James Osimhen is one of his greatest achievements.

He said he bought the house with the first money he made from football. The Napoli talismanic striker said he is sure his late parents are proud of him.

The 24-year-old stated this in a recent chat with YouTuber, Korty EO.

He said, “God gives, and he takes. I lost my mum a long time ago. And I lost my father in 2020. But I know that they are proud of me.

“The first time I received my first money in football, I bought a house for my father. So, that’s one of the greatest achievements for me.

“To carry the name of the family on my shoulders, it’s actually not an easy thing. You got some attacking you spiritually. Some hating on you physically. And some backstabbing you. Because they prefer money to life, but it’s just God that’s keeping me.”