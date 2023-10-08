Late Martinelli’s Strike Helps Arsenal Beat, Leapfrog Manchester City

Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench and hit home a late winner for Arsenal as they beat Premier League title rivals Manchester City 1-0 at a euphoric Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Making his return from a hamstring injury as a substitute, Martinelli’s strike deflected in off Nathan Ake to earn Arsenal a first league win over City since December 2015.

It was a moment that led to wild celebrations and put the Gunners level on points with north London rivals Tottenham at the top of the table.

READ MORE: Premier League New Season Opener: Recap of the Arsenal vs. Manchester United Clash

City had the better early opportunities when Rice cleared off the line from Josko Gvardiol before Ake scooped a shot over the bar from close range.

Arsenal keeper David Raya, who had an uncertain time, was twice almost caught in possession on his line by Julian Alvarez.

But it was the home side who were elated as Martinelli, introduced off the bench for the second half, made that vital contribution.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, in a post game interview, said: “So proud. It was the moment with the right people and the right players. We knew we would have to suffer, and we did that. You need a big performance and the crowd too. It feels like a big win.

“I think the way we started, we conceded the corner, then we gained some control, and in the second half we started really good. We were there and really aggressive. The changes helped as well, the quality they produced was top.

“They [City] give you a lot [of problems] and we gave them a lot of issues as well. It is not easy to get out. You need the right timing, the right movement, the right moments. I like the courage. You are going to have these moments against this team. You have to be direct, manage the emotions, and make sure you don’t get caught against this team.

“It is just part of the journey. You learn from every defeat, but the team is so willing. It’s a joy to work with them. We have to live this moment, we have to carry on.”