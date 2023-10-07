CSO Gives Tinubu Seven-Day Ultimatum To Resign Over Certificate Scandal

The United Action Front of Civil Society has given a seven day ultimatum to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to apologise to Nigerians and resign over the alleged forgery and perjury of his academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU).

The group which described the situation as outrageous and embarrassing to all Nigerians via a statement on Friday, argued that the revelation from the CSU has confirmed the longstanding speculation surrounding the identity of the president.

Spokesperson of the Civil Society (CSO), Hamisu Santuraki, said, “As governor of Lagos State, the personality of Bola Tinubu was shrouded in identity opaqueness. It will be recalled that in his sworn affidavit submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission in 1999, Tinubu falsely claimed to have attended a non-existent Aroloya Primary School in Lagos, Government College in Ibadan and the University of Chicago for a Master’s degree in Economics. But for the immunity attached to the office of state governors under the Nigerian constitution coupled with intense divisive media manipulations, he ought to have resigned following the examples of Senate President, Evans Enwerem, and Speaker of House of Representatives, Salisu Buhari, both of whom at that time were forced to quit their offices over allegations of identity theft and false claims of graduating from the University of Toronto, Canada, respectively.

“It is rather unfortunate that the Tinubu Chicago Gate exposé has now confirmed the longstanding speculations regarding the identity of Bola Tinubu. As revealed and deposed by Chicago State University that Tinubu falsely claimed to have attended Government College in Ibadan and also forged the CSU diploma certificate he presented to INEC for the 2023 presidential elections.

“The leadership of United Action Front of Civil Society considers it a brazen criminality for President Tinubu to have forged the certificate supposedly awarded by a foreign academic institution and, by so doing, knowingly committed perjury under the law. By submitting forged documents to INEC, which included a declaration of false age, ‘President’ Tinubu flagrantly violated Chapter 6. Part 1. Section 137 (J) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Speaking further, the group ordered that if Tinubu refused to heed their warning the National Assembly must immediately begin the impeachment process against him.

“If within the next seven days, Tinubu does not apologise to all Nigerians and refuse to resign as President of Nigeria for the shame and disgrace he brought upon the country, the United Action Front of Civil Society demands that the National Assembly should demonstrate courage in protecting the image of the country.

“To this end, the National Assembly must not only commence an impeachment process against Tinubu on this sad discovery, it must demand explanation and restitution from him in ensuring that the dignity of the office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria is preserved for only the morally fit and unblemished in affirmation of the spirit and letter of Chapter 6 of 1999 Constitution as amended,” the CSO added