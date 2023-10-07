“I Beg You With This Throne” – Ooni Of Ife Appeals To Osun Communities Over Land Dispute

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday, appealed for an end to the tragic loss of life and destruction of properties in the wake of escalating tensions and violence between the Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun State.

Ogunwusi, while addressing newsmen urged both communities to put an end to the ongoing crisis over land disputes.

He said: “Ifon and Ilobu people, I appeal to you in the name of God, from the ancestral throne of Oduduwa.

“We are one people, one race. Let us halt the senseless bloodshed and the wanton destruction of property.

“I beg you with this throne , we came from this throne, so we are all the same, I use his throne to beg you, please don’t let it escalate further, be your brother’s keeper. God bless you. Why are we killing ourselves and destroying each other’s property? Let us stop the killings!”

Recall that at least eight people, including an infant, were said to have been killed in the latest communal clash between the communities in the early hours of Thursday.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had consequently announced during a town hall meeting on Thursday in Osogbo that the disputed land had been taken over by his government.

He said: “I have given a directive that nobody should be seen on the disputed land.

“Anybody they see there should be arrested and prosecuted. The state government has taken over the disputed land.”