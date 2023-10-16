EFCC, ICPC Chairmen Can’t Come From One Zone – Falana Kicks

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana, has said that both chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, cannot come from the same geopolitical zone.

Falana stated that if the chairman of EFCC is from the northern region, the southern region should produce the chairman of ICPC.

Speaking on Channels TV on Monday he said: “If you are going to have the EFCC and the ICPC, the heads cannot come from same zone.”

Falana added that the new Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, is “eminently qualified” to head the anti-graft agency having previously served as Chief of Staff to the EFCC Chairman (2016-2018) and Secretary to the Commission (2018-2023) as well as having 22 years cognate experience.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu on the 12th of October, 2023 appointed Olukoyede as the Chairman of EFCC.

However, lawyers and analysts have criticised the appointment of the new EFCC boss, saying he is not equal to the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police and not qualified to lead the EFCC.

Meanwhile, Falana in his statement said that Olukoyede is qualified to lead the anti-graft commission having previously served in some high capacity in the agency.

He said: “There is no issue, the only issue that has been raised has to be considered by the government is that we have in this country, the Federal Character Commission Act and also by the virtue of Section 14 of the constitution, appointments must reflect Federal Character.

“If you are going to have the EFCC and the ICPC, the heads cannot come from the same zone. If there are two positions in the public service, one must go to the North, one must go to the South. If there are four, two must go to the South, two must go to the North.

“If there are six, one must go to each geopolitical zone. That is the law in Nigeria today.

“So, I am not comfortable with the fact that the heads of the EFCC and the ICPC are from the same zone.

“Apart from that, Mr Ola Olukoyede is eminently qualified to head the EFCC. My colleagues who have criticised the appointment have not looked at the relevant provisions of the EFCC which is Section 2.”