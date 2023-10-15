‘Exit Of A Tyrant’- Corporate Affairs Commission Staff Jubilate Sack Of Former Boss (Video)

A video showing the moment the entire staff of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) celebrated the exit of their sacked boss, A.G Abubakar, has surfaced on social media.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, announced the sacking of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of agencies under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and among the affected agencies was the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that some staff printed a banner describing the sacked boss as a ‘vicious tyrant registrar’ who will be fondly remembered for ‘Backwardness, power intoxication and sadist.’

The words on the banner reads: “The entire staff of Corporate Affairs Commission celebrates the inglorious exit of fetish and vicious tyrant registrar general whose tyrannical regime of 3 years and 9 months terminates on October, 13th, 2023.

“A.G Abubakar, former registrar general, will be fondly remembered for Abuse of office, backwardness, power intoxication, lies, impunity, divide and rules style of leadership, mischief and high level of corruption and sadism, nepotism and zero staff welfare, witch hunting, illegalities, vindictiveness and high handedness, financial misappropriation, physical abuse and arrogance. Glory be to God almighty, Corporate Affairs Commission is free at last.”