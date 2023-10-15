The Nigeria Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has been conferred with a Chieftaincy title in Yewaland of Ogun State.

Akpabio was honoured with the title of Aare Fiwagboye of Yewaland, by the Olu and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland Oba (Dr) Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle.

The Senate President received the title on Saturday at the grand finale of the Yewa Cultural Festival held at the ultra-modern pavilion, Empire Field, Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State.

READ MORE: Nigeria’s Bedevilled With Many Challenges — Akpabio

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was the Special Guest of Honour at the event, while the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), was the host of the event.

Speaking at the event, Akpabio promised to give the necessary support to the Ogun State Government on the reconstruction of all the deplorable federal roads in the state.

He said: “The 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is going to get the list of things you want us to do here.

“I saw the road, two trucks fell on the road, so we ended up spending over two hours on the road. I was determined to go through the road that you go through. Now, I have seen what you have been seeing. From today, I prophesy that your roads are done.

“Yewaland has the greatest number of industries that local government can ever have in Nigeria, just five local governments. Therefore, we recognize the need to use the best set of contractors to do your roads because of the wear and tear. I assure you that we will be working with our brother, Dapo Abiodun. Your lives will not be the same again.”

Present at the event were members of the Senate, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and members of the Ogun State Executive cabinet.