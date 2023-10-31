Financial Autonomy: Sokoto, Abia, Anambra Parliamentary Staff Begin Strike

Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have embarked on a nationwide strike over delay in granting financial autonomy to state assemblies.

On Monday, the Sokoto, Nasarawa, Katsina, Abia, Anambra and Jigawa chapters of the association shut down their Houses of Assembly.

Recall that the union had given state governments a 21-day ultimatum and further extended it to one week.

In May 2020, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed an executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the country.

However, the former President suspended the gazetting of the order after a pushback from governors.

Speaking with newsmen, Abubakar Yusuf, Chairman of the Sokoto chapter, said the strike was an extension of their ongoing struggle that began in 2020.

“As you may recall, we took similar action in 2020. Following interventions from various sectors, we reached an agreement promising full financial autonomy for the legislative arm of government.

“However, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed an executive order to secure the financial autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary.

“After resolving the legal complexities, the order was reaffirmed and the former president initiated a committee for its full implementation.

“This progress has stalled following transition of government,” Yusuf said.

He added that the association had patiently awaited progress on the government promises and gave it a 21-day ultimatum to address their concerns.

“Regrettably, no action was taken. Consequently, today, we have taken the step of indefinitely locking all state assemblies, including the national assembly, until our demands for full implementation are met,” he said.

In Nasarawa, Suleiman Oshafu, PASAN’s Chairman, who said the strike is total, urged the Governors to do the needful by implementing financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly.

“As financial autonomy will promote accountability, transparency and good governance in the country.

“What we want from the government is that all state legislature must be granted financial autonomy,” Oshafu said.

He urged members of the association to stay at home until further directive from the national leadership of the association.

Sunday Kalu, Abia Chairman, on his part said the union has decided to embark on indefinite strike until their demands are met.

“In Abia, we have not gotten the administrative autonomy which is paramount.

“We are calling on the state government to do the needful by constituting the assembly commission and then the financial autonomy,” Kalu said.

Also, Abraham Okoye of the PASAN chapter in Anambra expressed concern over “the poor working condition” in the State Assembly.

“Some states including Anambra have failed to implement section 121 of the constitution 5th alteration which granted full financial autonomy to the house of assembly.

“In Anambra, the former Governor, Dr Willie Obiano signed a law granting the legislature and the judiciary autonomy to manage their funds. In August 2022, the assembly also passed a resolution calling for the full implementation of the law.

“Till now, the present governor is yet to implement the law. PASAN and our counterpart in the Judiciary have written several letters to this effect to no avail.

“The executive should allow the legislature to breathe and function optimally. That is our prayer.

“PASAN Anambra seems to be the worst in the country. The state assembly is in bad shape, nothing is working,” the Chairman said.