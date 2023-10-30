“I’d Love To Play Single Mum” – Tems Hints At Becoming An Actress

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has hinted at joining the movie industry in the future.

The Oscar-nominated singer said she would love to play single-mum roles in movies.

Tems, who was raised by a single mother in Lagos, disclosed this in a recent interview with BBC Capital Xtra London.

READ ALSO: “Asake, Tyla Are My Favourite African Artists” – Tems

She said, “I’m ready to act in movies. Not ready right now but I’m already good at acting.