My Bouncers Stopped Me From Meeting Burna Boy – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better kknown as Whitemoney, has recounted an incident where he was prevented from meeting Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy at a party in Lagos.

He said contrary to speculations that he was stopped by Burna Boy’s bouncers, it was his own bouncers who prevented him from meeting the ‘African Giant’ crooner.

Whitemoney, who is also a singer, emphasized that just as people vote for politicians and expect access to them, fans and supporters vote for celebrities by consuming their music and content, which, in turn, contributes to their success.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the reality star said it is important for celebrities to maintain connection with fans who play a role in their rise to stardom and career success.

Whitemoney said, “We were at a party, and I heard that Burnaboy had just walked in. I’m a huge fan of Burna; left where I was because I wanted to go and greet him. I asked if I could say hi to Burna, and they asked why? That was when I just withdrew, so people thought it was his bouncers bouncing, me, but it was my bouncer that told me, ‘Oga make we comot for here’.

“I’m not even sure Burna saw me, because I don’t think he’ll see me one on one, and he’ll tell me not to greet him. I know how many times I’ve told my bouncer, let them [fans and supporters] come greet me, if I lose them, would you pay me?

“These are the people who put me there. It is people who voted. It’s just like politics; if we vote you, we need access to you so if we vote you and we’ve made you a millionaire and you’re coming out to do buga.”