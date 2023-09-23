BBNaija All Stars: “My Team Betrayed Me, Sold My Votes” – Whitemoney

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, also known as Whitemoney, has blamed his team for his eviction from the reality show.

Recall that Whitemoney was evicted alongside Neo Energy, Alex, and houseguest Omashola on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, Whitemoney alleged that his team sold his votes, hence his eviction.

He said, “During my stay in the All-Star House, I was facing both internal and external battles. And I felt it. Things were happening. When I came out, I discovered that a lot of things were happening to me when I was inside; my [Instagram] page got hacked, my votes got sold by my own team, internal betrayals.

“Yes, my votes got sold by my own team. Internally, I was betrayed. I didn’t go on the show to win and I knew I was not going to win.

“And I know that the winner is going to be a woman. I already had that message from the beginning of the show. But I know I was prepared to get to a very large extent, which I did; for eight weeks.

“But the fact that when I came out I saw that people manipulate… Not the show organisers o, my own team betrayed me, was so hurtful.”