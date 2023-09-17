BBNaija All Stars: Neo, Whitemoney, Alex, Sholzy Evicted

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Neo Energy, Alex, Whitemoney and Sholzy have all been evicted from the show.

This was announced by the reality show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The housemates up for possible eviction were: Alex, Ceec, Whitemoney, Adekunle, Neo and Mercy and Ilebaye.

READ ALSO: “Wasted N120 Million On Incorrect People” – Veteran Actor, Kanayo Blasts BBNaija Housemates For Failing Basic Education Questions

Season six winner, Whitemoney was the first on the night to get evicted before Sholzy, Neo and Alex followed respectively.

Before eviction, Alex was issued a strike following an altercation with Pere who has two strikes but escaped eviction.

Sholzy, who was a houseguest, also left the show on Sunday.

Here is how Nigerians voted;

Alex-13.41%

Whitemoney-8.06%

Neo-4.35%