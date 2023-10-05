How Can A Minister Support Forgery? – Atiku’s Aide Slams Tuggar

A Special Adviser to former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2023 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has reacted to the the statement of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar on President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

Recall that the INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the minister said, the administration of President Tinubu does not have time to waste on “trivial matters”

Reacting to Tuggar’s statement while speaking to Vanguard, Ibe noted that the Minister was irresponsible and shameful.

READ MORE: Chicago: What Message Are We Sending To Rest Of The World?- Labour Party Queries Tinubu’s Govt On Certificate Saga

He wondered how the Minister could boldly validate forgery and perjury.

Ibe said: “The Foreign Affairs Minister is irresponsible. How can you, a foreign affairs minister, say that kind of thing? Is he validating forgery and perjury? That is actually the outcome of the deposition yesterday (Tuesday) that Tinubu forged the certificate he submitted to the INEC for the 2023 election. His comment is very irresponsible and shameful.”

When asked if Atiku would approach the Supreme Court with the CSU’s disclosure on Tinubu, Ibe said: “That is up to the lawyers. I am sure they are working on that.”