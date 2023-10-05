Chicago: What Message Are We Sending To Rest Of The World?- Labour Party Queries Tinubu’s Govt On Certificate Saga

The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the controversy surrounding the academic records of President Bola Tinubu from the Chicago State University (CSU).

Recall that a top official of CSU, Carl Westberg, on Tuesday said that a replacement copy of the Diploma certificate Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not from the Institution.

However, Westberg, who is the Registrar of the university, speaking under oath, told the court that he was seeing the Diploma certificate copy for the very first time in the instant proceedings.

This development has led to various reactions from Nigerians.

Reacting on the development, LP said the exposure of details of the academic records of Tinubu by the CSU and its contents have put Nigeria’s image among the comity of nations on trial.

National Publicity Secretary of the LP Obiora Ifoh explained that the whole saga has far-reaching implications on the image of Nigeria.

Ifoh said: “This whole saga goes beyond the issue of whether or not the president attended Chicago State University, it goes beyond that.

“The issue now is what message are we sending to the rest of the world? “What about our institutions responsible for ensuring that things are properly done? We will wait for the Supreme Court to make its final pronouncement on the matter. We will take it from there.”