How To Protect Yourself Against The Dangers You Face As A House Owner

Owning a house in Nigeria is a significant milestone in a person’s life. But it comes with responsibilities and potential risks. It’s easy to imagine that you might not be exposed to these dangers. The future is unpredictable, so you need to prepare for it.

As a homeowner, you might encounter unexpected problems like floods, fires, theft, or riots that could disrupt your finances. Homeowners insurance, also called householder insurance, is like a safety net. It helps protect you against the financial burden of an unforeseen event.

In January 2023, the Federal Government announced that the 2022 flood in various parts of Nigeria led to an estimated economic loss of $9.12 billion. It’s crucial to have insurance because it protects against uncontrollable events like flooding.

This article explores householder insurance and the risks you face as a homeowner. Whether you’re a landlord or tenant, house insurance is essential.

Types of Risks Faced by House Owners

Fire

Fire is one of the most devastating risks homeowners can face. It can be caused by various reasons. From faulty electric connections to kitchen accidents, fire can start and cause extensive damage. It can even spread from a neighbour’s house. Householder insurance provides coverage for fire-related accidents, helping homeowners rebuild their lives.

Flood

Floods are another natural disaster that can wreak havoc on homes. They can occur due to heavy rains or overflowing rivers. Householder insurance provides coverage for flood damage. Helping you get back to where you were before the flood happened.

Burglary

Thieves show up when you least expect them. Leaving homeowners feeling violated and vulnerable. Householder insurance covers the cost of loss or damage to stolen items and repairs required.

Explosion

Gas leaks, wrong use of a microwave and other unexpected incidents can lead to explosions in a house. Householder insurance helps cover repair costs and replace damaged belongings.

Riots and Strikes

Civil unrest, riots, and strikes can lead to damage and vandalism. Householder insurance often covers these risks. It provides homeowners with financial support to repair or replace damaged property.

The Different Types of Coverage Under House Insurance

Householder insurance is a comprehensive policy that combines several coverages to protect homeowners. These coverages include:

Dwelling Coverage

This covers the physical structure of your house. It includes the walls, roof, floors, and foundation. It protects against damages caused by fire, lightning, explosion, and more.

Personal Property Coverage

This coverage pays homeowners for the loss or damage of personal belongings. It includes furniture, appliances, clothing, and electronics. It is crucial for addressing risks like burglary and vandalism.

Additional Living Expenses Coverage

If your home becomes uninhabitable due to a disaster, this coverage helps with temporary living expenses. This includes hotel stays and meals while repairs are being made.

Specialized Coverages

Depending on your specific needs, you may need extra coverage for valuable items like jewellery and art.

