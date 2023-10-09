It’s Not Alien For Resilient Leaders To Face Baseless Allegations, Be Steadfast — Ex-APC Senators To Tinubu

About a hundred and seven former senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday posited that it is not uncommon for world leaders to face allegations.

Convener of the group and a former Kano senator, Basheer Lado, made the disclosure in an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday.

There has been controversy over a certificate Tinubu claimed he obtained from the Chicago State University (CSU) after graduating from the institution.

In a deposition, Caleb Westberg, CSU’s Registrar said vendors issue replacement certificates and that the one the President obtained in 1997 matches the institution’s format.

Recall that the institution released Tinubu’s academic records after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar filed a case in the United States, requesting the documents.

Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is however seeking to disqualify Tinubu as President on the grounds that he forged his academic certificate.

Information Nigeria had reported that Atiku has since filed a motion seeking to introduce the President’s records at the Supreme Court as new evidence after the presidential election petitions tribunal verdict didn’t favour him.

However, reacting, Lado said former United States President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a “place of birth” controversy and questions over educational qualifications respectively.

“It is not uncommon for world leaders or prominent figures to face challenges and allegations during their careers.

“The former US President Barack Obama, during his tenure faced unfounded allegations questioning his place of birth and citizenship, notably referred to as the ‘birther’ controversy.

“We draw important lessons from President Obama’s response to this challenge.

“Despite the baseless nature of the allegations, President Obama remained steadfast in his dedication to governing the United States.

“The Prime Minister of India faced allegations related to his educational qualifications during his tenure. His focus remained on governance and his commitment to India’s development.

“These examples from around the world illustrate that challenges and allegations are not uncommon in the lives of leaders, particularly during moments of responsibility.

“They also demonstrate the power of truth, the strength of character, and the resilience of leadership.

“We believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do the same,” Lado said.

He further said the group is firmly behind Tinubu and urged all Nigerians to do the same “as we trust that the truth will ultimately prevail.”